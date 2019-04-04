What to do in West Sussex during the Easter holidays

Easter is almost here and while the children are off school there are plenty of activities to get up to across West Sussex.

Here is our handy list of things to do, so you can make sure the whole family stays entertained.

Ardingly: Wakehurst - Horrible Science

April 6 to 22. Wakehurst is hosting two weeks of Horrible Science activities based on the best-selling Horrible Science Books by Nick Arnold. Check out the weirdest and most horrible plants, from bug eating monsters to plants that kill in a variety of activities. Adult ticket: £13.95 Children: Free, some activities are at additional cost.

www.kew.org/wakehurst

Arundel: Arundel Castle - A Call to Arms

April 20 to 22. The castle grounds will be transformed for the weekend to show how it would have appeared in 1189 as the Earl of Arundel prepared his men for King Richard the Lionheart’s Third Crusade. Visitors will meet archers and infantry, as well as demonstrations of falconry, archery, battle tactics and hand-to-hand combat will also be showcased.

www.arundelcastle.org

Arundel: Arundel Museum – Lego Challenge

Arundel Museum is holding a Lego Challenge at to build a castle and a city. There will be sessions on April 6 from 2pm to 3.30pm and April 7 from 10.30am to noon, as well as two sessions each day on April 8, 11 and 12, from 10.30am to midday and 2pm to 3.30pm. Tickets are £5 per child, including a drink and biscuit, and parents or guardians must accompany children. Book in advance as there are limited places. Call 01903 885866 or visit www.arundelmuseum.org

Arundel: WWT Arundel Wetland Centre - Giant Easter duck trail

April 6 to 22. Families will be able to explore the wetlands while searching for giant yellow ducks hiding amongst reeds, trees, and of course, their real-life cousins. Special activity cards will help visitors find all the ducks and win a prize, while learning about the wetland wildlife the centre helps look after. Visit wwt.org.uk/Arundel for more information and tickets or call 01903 881530.

Bognor Regis: Bognor Regis Museum - Easter egg hunt

Tuesday, April 16, to Monday, April 22. 10am to 4pm daily. Children can discover more than just about the past at Bognor Regis Museum this Easter. The visitor attraction in West Street, is holding its fifth ever Easter egg hunt. Children aged ten and under can claim their reward of a treat, if they can find all the eggs that have been hidden among the many displays showcasing the town’s past.

www.bognormuseum.org

Bognor Regis: The Arcade - Alice in Wonderland event

Saturday, April 20, from 10am to 2pm. In the run up to Easter, The Arcade in Bognor Regis is set to host a one-day only Alice in Wonderland themed event. Alice will be giving away chocolate eggs, and instead of removing heads, The Queen of Hearts will be offering free face painting for all children. The Mad Hatter will be accompanied by the Easter Bunny and the pair will be auditioning for trainee Easter bunnies. Children can try on rabbit ears and practise hopping. The winner will receive a sweet-filled hamper courtesy of The Arcade’s very own Sweet Jar store.

Chichester: West Dean Gardens - Easter trail

April 19 to 22. Bring family and friends to West Dean Gardens near Chichester during the Easter holidays and follow the Easter trail for a prize at the end. Children can also enjoy Easter themed arts and craft activities in the Gardens’ classroom. Child tickets £5, adult tickets £9.50 for normal garden entry.

www.westdean.org.uk/gardens/events/the-easter-trail

Crawley and Washington: Squire’s Garden Centre - Create and grow event

Monday, April 8, to Thursday, April 18. Children can plant an Easter container or go on a spring hunt at Squire’s in Washington and Crawley this spring. There’s no need to book, families can simply turn up on the day. The Plant An Easter Container event costs £6. Children can plant a stylish bucket or watering can with succulent plants. Then they can decorate their creation with Easter stickers and take it home afterwards. The Spring Hunt (£2) lets children look for clues around the garden centre to help them find the magic word. All correct answers will receive a gourmet chocolate pizza slice.

www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk

Fontwell: Fontwell Park Racecourse - Easter Eggstravaganza

April 12. Racegoers can enjoy a traditional Sussex Easter with seven excellent horse races and a range of free activities and entertainment for the children, including the hugely popular Easter Egg Hunt. Tickets start at £15 and accompanied under 18s are free of charge.

www.fontwellpark.co.uk

Handcross: Nymans - Cadbury Easter egg hunt

April 6 to 22 from 10.30am to 4pm. This nature themed Cadbury Easter egg hunt takes you through the garden looking for hidden letters and poems that will highlight the signs of spring. From the words and letters you have found and from the plants and wildlife spotted see if you can conjure up your own spring poem. Collect as many letters as you can to claim your Cadbury chocolate prize. £3 per trail, admission applies.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/bc484bb7-36ee-4507-b9a3-a5f26b5cd8dd/pages/details

Haywards Heath: Borde Hill Gardens - Bertram Bunny’s Easter Adventure Trail

Saturday, April 6, to Monday, April 22. £2 per trail, admission prices apply.

Have fun doing the Bertram’s Bunny trail, meet the Easter Bunny and explore the new playground. There will be activities including crazy golf, crafts, and an egg and spoon race.

www.bordehill.co.uk

Littlehampton: Easter eggstravaganza

Littlehampton Town Council’s popular Easter Holiday park sessions are back. Free of charge, children aged three to 11 years are invited to three mornings of energy-expending enjoyment.

April 10 – Mewsbrook Park, 10am to noon - Free Bunny Hunt, Freedom Leisure outdoor games and activities and magic from Nick Clark.

April 12 – Rosemead Park, 10am to noon - Freedom Leisure free outdoor games and activities.

April 17 – Southfields Park, 10am to noon - Free Bunny Hunt and Freedom Leisure outdoor games and activities. All children must be accompanied by an adult at all sessions. www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk

Loxwood: Wey and Arun Canal - Easter cruise

April 19 to 22. Special themed Easter Cruises will be running on The Wey & Arun Canal this Easter. Plenty of Easter characters will be on the canal to entertain. The trips take 40 minutes each and have three departure times of 11am, 12pm and 2pm. All children will receive a chocolate gift from the Easter Bunny while adults can enjoy the chance to unwind and enjoy the scenery. Tickets are £10 per person with refreshments included.

weyarun.org.uk/special-cruises

Pulborough: Parham House and Gardens - Easter opening

April 21 and 22 from 10.30am to 5pm. Families are warmly welcomed to enjoy some Easter fun at Parham. With a garden trail, face painting, craft activities and storytelling, there is something for everyone.

www.parhaminsussex.co.uk/event/parham-easter-family-fun

Shoreham and Worthing: Shoreham Centre and East Worthing Community Centre – Easter ukulele workshops for children

Theresa Carey is holding Easter ukulele workshops for children at the Shoreham Centre, in Pond Road, Shoreham, from April 8 to 12, and at East Worthing Community Centre, in Pages Lane, Worthing, from April 15 to 18. Workshops run from 10.30am to noon. Ukuleles available to hire for free. Call 07931 372694 to book your space.

Slindon: Gaston Farm - Lambing

March 30 to April 28, excluding April 1 and 2. The farm will be open from 10am to 4.30pm for open lambing where you can see lambs being born and maybe cuddle an orphan lamb. It also has free tractor and trailer rides, chicks and ducklings handling area, a café, and a shop. £6 per person, age two and under are free. Cash only.

www.gastonfarm.com/gaston-farm

West Sussex - Discover National Parks fortnight

Wednesday, April 10: Horsham, Market area. Tuesday, April 16: Worthing, Montague Street. Wednesday, April 17: Crawley, Queens Square.

It will be celebrating all that is special and unique about the South Downs with a series of fun-filled family activities, including a giant colouring wall, Virtual Reality experiences, and woodcrafts. Led by the rangers, the events will also give people the opportunity to find out more about wildlife conservation in the National Park.

www.southdowns.gov.uk/enjoy/events/discover-national-parks-2019