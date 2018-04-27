Woman injured as car mounts pavement in town centre crash

A woman was treated by paramedics after a car left the road and mounted a town centre pavement.

The woman collided with the vehicle as she was walking outside Lloyds Bank in South Road, Haywards Heath, this morning (April 27), the fire service said.

Photo by Eddie Howland

Three fire crews attended at about 10.45am along with several ambulances and police.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “One car had come off the road onto a pedestrian footpath.

“One female was hit by the car and was assisted by ambulance crews.”

No-one was trapped in the vehicle and crews helped make the scene safe, the spokesman added.

Major delays were caused in the town centre with cars queuing down the road while the incident was dealt with.

