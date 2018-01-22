Woman seriously injured after car rolls on A23

A woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries as her car ended up on its roof following a two-car crash on the A23.

Police said a Mini One and Citroen C4 Picasso collided on the dual carriageway just over a mile south of the junction with the B2118 in Sayers Common on Saturday afternoon (January 20).

The crash took place at about 4pm and the Mini rolled several times.

A 53-year-old woman, from Hove, was driving the Mini and became trapped in her vehicle. Firefighters from Burgess Hill, Brighton and Haywards Heath along with a heavy rescue tender were called and cut her free using rescue equipment.

She suffered serious spinal injuries and was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

A 54-year-old woman, also from Hove, who was a passenger in the Mini, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Citroen, a 31-year-old man, and his 29-year-old female passenger, both from Kent, were also treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out. It re-opened at 7.45pm.

Police area appealing for anyone with information to contact officers online or call 101 quoting Operation Broadstairs.