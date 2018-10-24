Woodlands Meed raises £3k with firework display

Woodlands Meed School lit up the skies with their annual firework night.

The school’s family firework night was held on October 13, in the field of Burgess Hill Academy.

Fireworks lit up the sky for the schools display

The stunning fireworks were set to music and a mild, almost warm evening and clear night’s sky ensured the fireworks set the sky alight with colour and magical sparkle.

An event designed by The Friends of Woodlands Meed for the whole community with families and those with special needs in mind was generously supported by the community and local businesses.

Along with neighbouring secondary school, Burgess Hill Academy lending their field to house and fire all the fireworks safely away from the crowds watching at Woodlands Meed.

A spokesperson from Friends of Woodlands Meed, said: “It really was a triumph of volunteers working together, supported by local businesses to put on an event for Burgess Hill and the wider community.”

Over £3000 was raised for Woodlands Meed which will go towards funding equipment and projects at this special needs school and college for children from aged 2 to 19 with special educational needs.

The event which was sponsored by local business: Ellis Motors, AVS Fencing, Mr MOT, Floral Image, Sussex Stone Works, Caremark, Sussex Prestige Cars, JS Electrical and Blake Landscaping.

Volunteers from Burgess Hill Lions and Burgess Hill Youth who kindly marshalled the event along with Burgess Hill Radio and the local St Johns Ambulance. Burgess Hill local police put in a visit too.

Adam Rowland, head teacher at Woodlands Meed School said: “I am delighted so many people came and supported and enjoyed this family fireworks event.

“We are extremely grateful too for the support of Burgess Hill Lions and the Burgess Hill Academy in helping Friends of Woodlands Meed volunteers.”