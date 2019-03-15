Can’t fault the excellent hospital service I received for foot fracture

Last week I unfortunately fractured my foot, which necessitated a visit to the A and E at Princess Royal Hospital.

I cannot speak highly enough of the service I received. There were already 21 patients being treated or awaiting treatment, but in spite of this, I was triaged at once, sent immediately for an X-Ray, treated immediately after this by the nurse who fitted me with a Formfit boot and put me in touch with the Virtual Fracture Clinic, who contacted me the next morning with suggested exercises for my fracture.

This all took just 45 minutes!

Since the NHS receives so much criticism, I just wanted to point out this excellent service.

Molly Cooper

Hammingden Lane

Highbrook