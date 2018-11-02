Concern for bees or bugs

On a recent visit to Beech Hurst, Haywards Heath, where the miniature railway is, the whole place has been completely denuded of acorns and conkers which are normally in abundance at this time of year, it is as if they have all been hoovered up and none are left for the squirrels and wildlife, is this a new process invoked by MSDC? Very strange indeed.

And the pathetic flowers and shrubs, mostly spindly grasses and foreign cactus type plants are a disgrace.

Throughout the summer months there have been the most vile cheap and shoddy display in Beech Hurst. Not to mention pagoda walk-through area is also a disgrace, what is wrong with actually paying out some money for creeping plants to cover the empty structure say some roses or jasmine or honeysuckle - baron and bare. The use of pesticide has denuded the whole area of birds and insects, no bees or butterflies either.

They have pollarded many many trees near the Harvester behind near the play area and tennis courts and it looks totally denuded and abandoned. Why was this done? The trees were perfectly okay. They have also cut down many trees and shrubs abutting the road beyond where now the new-build houses are clearly seen overlooking this area. What disastrous leadership was involved with that decision?

Do I take it that they will continue to denude this ‘green space’ until it becomes ‘brownfield’ and then oh boy what an excuse to start building on this land too. Not content with land grabbing the adjacent field, where the most vile and badly designed flats are all sitting empty.

Having chopped down even more important trees and shrubs not to mention concreting over this land where wildlife once habituated. Shame on MSDC.

Sara Hamilton

Street Lane, Ardingly

In response, Gary Marsh, cabinet member for service delivery at Mid Sussex District Council said: “Beech Hurst has received a Green Flag Award for last 12 years, an accolade that recognises it as one of the best parks in the UK. The award provides independent assurance that the park is being maintained to the highest possible environmental standards and has great visitor facilities.

We work closely with a local steering group made up of hirers and users of the gardens to ensure it is managed and maintained appropriately. If trees are removed, it’s primarily in response to safety concerns and pollarding is used to help rejuvenate trees that are in need of extra support. We also take our environmental responsibilities seriously and weeding and mulching are always our first options. We only use herbicide very sparingly to manage invasive weeds and to keep hard surfaces weed free.

The Green Flag Assessment team complimented us on the work we have done to create areas for wildlife on site, such as our wildflower meadows on the lower part of the park.

Our flowers and shrubs at Beech Hurst have attracted many compliments over the years, including the beds around the pagoda. We have plans to refurbish the borders over the winter, in line with good horticultural practice and I hope the new arrangements will be to your liking when they bloom next spring.”