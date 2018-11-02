Ill-conceived permit system

There has been a permit system in operation at Burgess Hill recycling centre since the beginning of the month.

I applied for a permit that would be required as I use a small trailer to take my rubbish to the tip rather than trash my newish car.

As a resident of East Sussex (Wivelsfield Green) I am not allowed a permit! It’s a bit bizarre as officially we have a West Sussex postcode.

I have received a further email from Waste Management Services saying that WSCC sites are only for WSCC residents! How does that work?

It strikes me as an ill-conceived, knee jerk reaction to something!

Kevin Cross

Green Road, Wivelsfield Green