Parking at Princess Royal Hospital presents a real problem

Further to Rosemary Pardey’s letter about station parking in last week’s Middy, arguably an even more serious problem is that at the Princess Royal Hospital.

I took my wife there recently and, having delivered her to the appropriate entrance, was unable to find anywhere whatsoever to park in spite of at least two circuits.

Eventually, I resorted to driving about quarter of a mile to a local housing estate, and walking back. For anyone with a weak heart etc., and with an urgent need, such as visiting a dying relative, or indeed for any appointment, and if driving themselves, the stress might surely be fatal.

The mounting frustration nearly did for me, and my heart’s working quite well.

What can be done about it? I hear you cry. Well, until a new multi-storey carpark is built, I am going to resort to train, and/or bus and/or taxi, for any morning visit.

Michael Cheetham

Spinney Close

Hurstpierpoint