Traffic at the McDonald’s roundabout is a shambles

I write regarding the McDonald’s Roundabout in Burgess Hill - Mid Sussex Times story on February 21.

I would like to add my voice to what is the awful traffic shambles at this part of the town, with selfish and ignorant drivers ‘parking up’ on the roundabout to queue for the drive-through causing considerable congestion and those queuing in the westbound lane of Station Road, where they then block progress of drivers heading towards London Road.

As a simple solution, paint a ‘yellow box junction’.

Michael O’Shea

Pinehurst

Burgess Hill