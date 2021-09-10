Emma Raducanu makes history by reaching US Open final after stunning win

British tennis star Emma Raducanu has made history by reaching the US Open final after a stunning victory against 17th seed Maria Sakkari.

The Kent teenager is the first ever qualifier - male or female - to make the final of a grand slam tournament after a 6-1 6-4 victory.

Tearing up the record books, Raducanu is the first British woman to earn a place in a major final since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

The teenager is also now one match away from becoming the first British female winner at Flushing Meadows since Wade in 1968.

Raducanu has not lost a set

She will face fellow teen Leylah Fernandez at 9pm UK time on Saturday evening.

The tennis star has not lost a set en route to the final and has only dropped 27 games in six matches.

What Raducanu said

“Honestly the time here in New York has gone so fast. I’ve just been taking care of each day and three weeks later I’m in final. I can’t actually believe it.

“Today I wasn’t thinking about anyone else except for myself. While I have the moment I want to thank my team and the LTA and everyone at home for all their support.

“Since I’ve been here from the first round of the quallies I’ve had unbelievable support.”

As for her chances in the final? “Is there any expectation? I’m a qualifier so technically there’s no pressure on me,” she added.

Raducanu’s meteoric rise

Two months after bursting onto the scene at Wimbledon ranked 361st in the world, a month after receiving her A level results, and 13 days after entering qualifying in New York, the 18-year-old from Orpington stands on the brink of one of the most remarkable sporting achievements of all time.

She will become Britain’s top ranked female player after the US Open.