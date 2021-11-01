Full list of films and TV shows that will be removed from Netflix this month

Netflix has a string of exclusive shows and movies set for release across the run up to Christmas.

But, it will also be removing a number of blockbusters and award-winning TV shows across November.

This means your watch list could suddenly be lacking titles, or movies you thought you had unlimited access to are suddenly gone from the platform.

While Netflix does not advertise the shows disappearing from its library, you can expect to lose out on the chance to watch Spider-Man: Far From Home, and The Secret Life of Pets.

Here, we have compiled a list of all the shows being removed, and when.

Movies

1 November

Aiji

As Good as it Gets

Bewitched

The Bittersweet

The Code

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Daddy’s Home

Eyewitness

Happy Feet Two

Left Behind

Little Singham: Mahabali

Monty Python’s And Now for Something Completely Different

Music and Lyrics

National Lampoon’s Vacation

New York Minute

Ninja Assassin

A Perfect Christmas List

Police Academy

Reckoning

So Undercover

Spanish Affair 2

Swedish Dicks

War

3 November

A Dog’s Journey

4 November

American Psycho

5 November

Brother in Love

Bucket List

Kids on the Block

Ophelia

6 November

The Late Bloomer

7 November

The Journey Is the Destination

Men in Black: International

The Secret Life of Pets 2

8 November

My Way

9 November

Z Storm

10 November

Papi Chulo

11 November

Brightburn

13 November

Ma

14 November

The Crew

15 November

Ali G Indahouse

Arkansas

Dead Silence

Halkaa

Johnny English Reborn

The Money Pit

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Other Boleyn Girl

Shark Tale

Tremors (1990)

16 November

Ms. Hammurabi

17 November

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

18 November

Love, Surreal and Odd

Road Trip

19 November

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Puppy Star Christmas

20 November

Steve Jobs

21 November

Bad Neighbours

Contraband

Falz Experience

Okafor’s Law

Seven and a Half Dates

A Trip to Jamaica

What Men Want

24 November

Spider-Man: Far From Home

TV

1 November

Haikyu!! season one and two

Just You

Love Around

Love Family

Love Me or Leave Me

3 November

Oh Yuck

4 November

Akulah Balqis

5 November

Meet the Adebanjos season one-three

Documentary