Ansty CC round-up: Parker's impressive full debut as first XI win

James Parker took 3-38 and hit 44 on an impressive full debut for Ansty as they beat Bexhill.

The 1st XI hosted Bexhill who won the toss and decided to bat.

Jethro Menzies opened down the slope and soon troubled the batsmen.

Fellow opener Parker bowled up the hill and was soon in the wickets taking his first in the fourth over of the match, with the visitors score on 5.

Parker's second wicket came in his next over as he bowled Nick Peters for a duck, the score on 10.

Menzies bowling at the other end was frustrating the batsmen as he slipped the ball past the bat on numerous occasions without the success he deserved.

Two wickets fell with the score on 33, the first a sharp caught and bowled by Parker that of Liam Bryant for 13. First change bowler Charlie Rutter picked up the other with another sharp catch by Alex Gorton from a pull by Jonathan Haffenden (6).

Another 31 runs were added for the fifth wicket, Leo Anderson picking up his first of two wickets as Jonny Young held onto a catch. With the score on 89 Bexhill’s sixth wicket fell with Anderson’s LBW appeal upheld by the umpire. There followed a stand of 44 between Matt Peters and Ryan Darvill who was caught by Parker off Young for 16.

Peters was batting with some confidence now, and after the next wicket, batted out the innings with Jake Adams (18no) to finish on 73 not out.

Ansty’s reply began with a four struck by skipper Harry Towler off the first ball of the innings.

However, Towler was bowled by Danul Dassanyake for 5 in the fourth over of the innings with the score on 8. Parker came to the crease and was soon scoring well with Young at the other end ever watchful.

Parker struck two successive sixes with another huge six a little later to quickly accelerate the score. He fell with the score at 80 for 44 having also hit three fours to a catch by Bryant off the bowling of Haffenden.

Menzies joined Young and just missed out by one run on a 100 run partnership as Young was LBW to Matt Peters for an excellent 70. Menzies went on to his 50 striking the winning runs with a four, a win by 7 wickets.

The trip to opponents Portslade also proved to be well worthwhile for the 2nd XI as they won by 6 wickets.

Ansty won the toss and asked Portslade to bat first. Top of the bowlers was Steve Rusling with 2-30 with a wicket each for skipper Will Dorkings and Andy Armstrong.

Tom Hadfield opened the bowling with his 9 overs going for just 23 runs. Megan Janman bowled well, her 7 overs costing 21 runs and with Armstrong’s leg breaks causing problems the home side found scoring difficult. Good fielding by the visitors restricted the scoring rate and Tom Hadfield’s throw ran out opener Ellis Candy for 11. Fellow opener Scott Ridge batted well for his 47 before being bowled by Armstrong. Portslade finished on 140 -5 off their 40 overs.

Top scorer for Ansty was Steve Rusling with 64 with Luke Wood (29) and Dan Belfort (18) as they overcame Portslade in quick time with 22.4 overs remaining.

Ansty’s 3rd XI visit to Crawley Down saw the third win of the weekend, this time by 98 runs. Put into bat by hosts Crawley Down, Ansty skipper, George Martin, struck 54 before being caught by Jack Pelling off Robin Jacobs. Chris Layton was also caught as his five fours in his innings of 25 added a little impetus to the innings. Jack Warne, Rory Beard and Adam Butler also secured double figures as Ansty posted 157 all out in their allotted 40 overs.

In reply it was just the home sides keeper Kevin Mears who managed double figures of 11 and Dave Newton with 10 as the Crawley Down subsided to 59 all out. Harvey Towler took 5-14 with Adam Butler and Connor Mullings two apiece. Will Carr took the other wicket to fall.

