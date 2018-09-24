Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman proud his side 'gave it a go' in FA Cup exit to Hampton & Richmond Borough

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman conceded that Hampton & Richmond Borough were the better team in their 3-0 FA Cup, second qualifying round away defeat on Saturday but was pleased his side ‘gave it a go’.

The National League South side took the lead through Chris Dickson on 41 minutes before second half strikes from Rhys Murrell-Williamson and Matthew Whichelow sealed the Hillians exit.

Chapman felt that his side could take positives from the game but felt their league-above oppositions’ quality showed.

He said: “They were a very good side. We gave it a go and started the game brightly and there were loads of positives to come from it. We got in loads of good positions but on the day we didn’t make the most of our opportunities.

“At 0-0 we had a couple of good chances and at 1-0 Ben Pope was six-yards out and he should’ve scored but he’s hit the goalie’s shoulder and it’s hit the crossbar.

“This allowed them to get up a head of steam and we put in our best ten minutes of the second half and they scored in that period.

“3-0 looks like a bit of a tonking but we were in the game for long periods but ultimately they were better than us.”

Hill started brightly but the hosts grew into the game and midway through the first half Josh James was called into action to deny Murrell-Williamson.

The Beavers pressure finally told as Dickson headed home from a Murrell-Williamson cross to give the home side the lead four minutes before half time.

As the second half began Hampton bombarded the Hill goal but fine goalkeeping from James and good defending from Gary Charman kept the score at 1-0.

Hill had a glorious opportunity to equalise on the hour. Kieron Pamment squared the ball to Pope but the attempt somehow hit the ‘keepers shoulder and deflected onto the crossbar.

This galvanised the Beavers as Murrell-Thompson produced a wonderful strike on 68 minutes to double the lead and then, as the Hillians pressed for a consolation goal, Whichelow wrapped up the win on 85 minutes thanks to his curling effort.

Chapman added: “Our passing was too loose. When we changed our shape we passed the ball quite well but we were trying to pass the ball too quickly. Every time we got the ball we tried to play the killer pass instead of keeping the ball.

“When you’re chasing a side that is technically better than you it makes it really hard because you end up leaving spaces as you’re trying to get into the game.

“It was nice to win the first game and get a few quid for the club but we were just disappointed we couldn’t go on from there.”

Hill return to league matters as they host AFC Hornchurch on Saturday.

Hill: James, Barker, Cadman, Fisk (Richmond 50’), Elphick, Charman, Harding (Bennett 73’), Beck, Pope (McCollin 80’), Tighe, Pamment. Unused: Smith-Joseph, Diallo, Watson, Bromage