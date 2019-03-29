Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi hopes to clinch vital points at Morecambe

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi is demanding high standards from his team as they head to the north west to play Morecambe.

He wants to break their run of two successive defeats and knows this game could go a long way to ensuring Reds' League 2 survival.



The Italian has fond memories if when the two sides last met at Broadfield Stadium in September which ended in a 2-0 win in his first match in charge.



The then new Crawley boss got booked for running on to the pitch to celebrate a goal with the players and then completed a jubilant lap of honour.



He said: "The approach to this game has to be impeccable and so must be the performance.



"The boys are ready and we have trained well this week.

"When we played before it was my first game and at the end what we did then was to enjoy the moment.



"Morecambe had a direct squad which was very physical with players with a lot of experience; it was my debut so for me there was a lot of tension."



Cioffi believes tomorrow's game will be very tough as the Shrimps play a good brand of football and have strengthened their team.



He said: "They have reinforced their squad with a couple of good new signings during the January transfer window.



"I respect them because the way they play football is very solid; they have a good squad, good mood which is clear watching their games so we are looking forward to a big fight over there."



Cioffi believes Reds need another four to six points to stay up and concedes this game could be vital to securing safety.



He said: "We know this is an important game and we have a tough passage in front of us.



"We need to collect as soon as possible four to six points to finish the season in the Football League.



"The points from this game effectively count double because if we win it puts distance between them and us."