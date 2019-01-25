Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi looking to bounce back at Swindon Town

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi wants a good reaction from three successive defeats during this afternoon's visit to Swindon Town.

He took heart from some good displays in the last few matches on the road which were not reflected in the results.

Cioffi said: "If we are looking at the last six performances, they were all at a high level.

"We got seven points in the first three games, then created a lot of chances at Stevenage and didn't capitalize on the play.

"At Mansfield they scored in the 88th minute when we were in control of the game and had a couple of chances to win.

"Against Port Vale it was obvious we couldn't be as sharp and fresh as our opponents were; we travelled back late in the night while they didn't have a Tuesday game.

"We had the chances at the beginning of the game but we didn't clinch the deal but they had one chance, scored and had everyone back defending.

"It would have been another game if we had taken the massive chance."

Cioffi has relished not having a midweek match this week and is looking to start converting their performances into points from their away matches, starting with Swindon Town.

"We want to react; the boys know what I want. We can't afford to have two flat performances in a row.

"We have had a full week and that's important for us to rest following a busy schedule of games.

"We have to keep going in the same way and must keep supporting the strikers to give them more chances to score.

"We want to come back with points from these two away games. We are tired and upset at collecting just four points so far this season on the road.

"We want to come out from this difficult situation at low-midtable and clinch the ten points on average we need to be safe and then let's see in May where we are.

"I am convinced the boys will perform at Swindon".

Reds will be without Josh Payne, who will be serving the second of a two-match ban.

New signing Ricardo German is ruled out through a muscle injury, as is long-term injury victim Jimmy Smith in what is otherwise a fully-fit squad.

