Ashes call-up for Sussex's Aussie star Head

Sussex overseas player and County Championship captain for 2022, Travis Head, has been named in a Australia squad of 15 for the first two Tests of the forthcoming Ashes series. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The squad was picked by a selection panel comprised of former Sussex overseas players, George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide and Australian men's team coach, Justin Langer.

The panel's chair, Bailey, said: "This group is well balanced to ensure we are prepared for the many challenges of an Ashes Series.

"It has a mix of experienced, proven performers and emerging, developing talent.

"We will take this 15-player squad into the opening Test in Brisbane and the pink ball match in Adelaide, after which we can reassess for the remaining matches."

Head, who was named Sussex's County Championship captain for 2022 a fortnight ago, could face teammate Ollie Robinson, who is part of England's squad for the series.

The first Ashes test takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane starting on Wednesday, December 8 and is followed by a pink-ball day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval starting on Thursday, December 16.