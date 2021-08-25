Cuckfield's Premier Division survival hopes hanging by a thread

Harry Clark top-scored with 29 for Cuckfield CC in their defeat to Middleton CC. Picture by Steve Robards

After watching the rain fall for an hour, the clouds dissipated and the toss could take place with the overs being reduced to 40-a-side.

Following tradition, Cuckfield lost the toss and were asked to bowl first on a used wicket that looked likely to break up as the match progressed.

Henry Rogers (2-69) and Joe White (1-34) knew that early wickets were crucial and duly obliged having Harry Hovey (19), Sean Heather (eight) and Mason Robinson (two) removed in the first eight overs, leaving Middleton struggling at 34-3 when rain forced the players from the field.

Upon resumption, Cuckfield continued to apply pressure through Josh Hayward (1-25) and Nick Patterson (0-28) but were thwarted by overseas Mahesh Rawat (100*) and George Briance (32) who negotiated their way to 129 before Briance finally succumbed to Nipun Karunanayake (2-26).

The game was in the balance going into the last 10 overs. A couple of quick wickets would swing the game in Cuckfield’s favour but with Rawat still at the crease, Middleton were looking to post a formidable total.

Ably supported by Monty Morgan (11) and Charlie Maginnis (22), Rawat had the pace of the pitch and increased the scoring rate, bringing up his hundred in the last over to set Cuckfield 225 for victory on a deteriorating pitch.

Although the task was ominous, Cuckfield set about their innings and were initially keeping up with the run rate as Karunanayake (13) and Joe Ludlow (19) started positively.

However, the dismissals of both openers, swiftly followed by Ben Candfield (five), Chris Mole (one) and Ollie Graham (duck) to Matt Lee (3-32) and Briance (2-25) quickly halted the chances of a Cuckfield victory.

At 49-5, Cuckfield knew that something extraordinary was needed from the last two recognised batsmen. Harry Clark (29) and 15-year-old Rogers (15) managed to take the score to 95 but with the run rate increasing and the pitch becoming increasingly difficult to bat on, the task was beyond them.

Eventually, Cuckfield were bowled out for 111 with Heather (3-14) utilising the crumbling surface to great effect meaning that Middleton are almost certainly guaranteed safety in the Premier Division.

Cuckfield host Hastings & St Leonards Priory CC next week knowing that a victory is a necessity if Premier Division cricket is going to played by the first XI next season.

CUCKFIELD CC 2ND XI

After a loss last week against Felbridge & Sunnyside CC, Cuckfield CC 2nd XI had one last chance to keep their Division 4 West promotion hopes alive at home against Chippingdale CC.

Another rainy afternoon meant that the game was reduced to 41 overs per side and Cuckfield won the toss, deciding to bowl on what looked to be a good pitch.

There was a bit on offer for the bowlers as was shown with Sam Candfield’s first wicket to remove Dan Robinson (seven).

After the fall of the first wicket, Josh Bourne (35) and Giles Robinson (67) batted nicely for a partnership of 70 to put Chippingdale in a comfortable position.

However, when Greg Seed removed Bourne this slowed down the run rate with spin being bowled at both ends.

After great spells from Seed (2-22) and Matt Slinger (0-27), Cuckfield looked to keep the pressure on Chippingdale.

Candfield (2-52) came back and removed the important wicket of Robinson which left two new batsmen at the crease with plenty to do to get their team up to a good total.

George Galbraith-Gibbons came on from the other end for his first bowl of the season with Chippingdale trying to increase their scoring, the batsmen couldn’t necessarily get the ball away.

Galbraith-Gibbons then began to pick up wickets regularly as the batsmen tried to increase the run rate but shot selection evaded them.

Chippingdale collapsed from 153-4 to 189 all out in 38.5 overs with Galbraith-Gibbons picking up 6-27.

Cuckfield went into the run chase with confidence and momentum after their bowling performance.

However, the mood quickly turned sour as the first innings destroyer, George Galbraith-Gibbons, was run out in the first over without facing a ball.

Greg Wisdom (20) and Dom Seed (46) then began a solid partnership after an early wobble as they put on 53 for the second wicket. Though, when Wisdom fell this began the fall of regular wickets for Cuckfield.

Sam Hardwicke (37) held the innings together from 87-4, supporting the batsmen at the other end and then scoring when the opportunity arose.

However, he was quickly running out of partners. An important cameo from Will Galbraith-Gibbons (23) put Cuckfield into a good position to win the game but his dismissal meant that Cuckfield had four wickets left and needed 55 for victory.

Chippingdale, however, kept taking wickets regularly and eventually Cuckfield fell short at 164 all out with Gary Mockford (2-21), Bourne (3-39) and Aaron Tugnutt (2-16) leading them to victory.

CUCKFIELD CC 3RD XI

On another typically grey day that many teams across the county are now accustomed to, Cuckfield CC 3rd XI took on Brighton & Hove CC 3rd XI in Division 7 Central.

Looking to avenge their loss at the Nevill some weeks ago, stand-in skipper Jack Best lost the toss and Brighton elected to bowl.

With rain in the air and dark clouds overhead, Alex Hardwicke and Sammy Hart strode to the crease.

The pair made a steady start, Hardwicke playing some gorgeous cover drives whilst Hart punished anything back of a length with aplomb.

Aided by some loose bowling, the pair made an excellent opening stand of 74 before Hart fell lbw to Manoj Subramanian (1-27) for 26.

Brighton’s hopes of two quick wickets were dashed by some excellent shots by number three, Tom Hay. The pair kept the scoreboard ticking along as Hardwicke closed in on his half century.

Hay fell looking to push the rate even higher and was unlucky to be caught at square leg for 29 off of William Cox (1-32).

Tommy Watson (duck) and Joe Cotton (13) were the next men in, looking to play supporting roles to Hardwicke as he continued to accumulate. Both were unable to do so but knew that there was plenty of batting to come.

Two quick wickets brought Piers Harrison to the crease with the score at 171-4. With seven overs to go, the fireworks started. Harrison bludgeoned the Brighton attack with numerous straight blows.

Six overs of pure entertainment meant that Cuckfield finished on 242 from their 40 overs with Ombaashi Grech-Cato picking up 2-33. Harrison fell on 42 from 21 balls and Hardwicke carried his bat for a well-made 87.

Spirits were high as Cuckfield took to the field. The reliable new ball partnership of Josh Downey (1-36) and the time-defying, ageless Rodney Candfield looked to make it difficult for the Brighton openers.

The pair achieved this and more. Brighton had no answer to the swinging ball and quickly found themselves 39-5, with Candfield bowling his eight overs, claiming 4-11 and Downey supremely unlucky to only take one.

Changes in bowling only brought more pressure. Sam Shepherd (0-42) and Jamie Hatt (2-35) continued the good work of the openers but Dave Marks (34) remained at the crease.

Shepherd finally dismissed the Marks with some smart footwork at the non-strikers end, whilst Hatt spun his magic at the other end.

With the game more or less over, Watson (2-2) was thrown the ball and duly showed how it was done. Three balls, one wide and two wickets ended the Brighton innings on 163.

Cuckfield 3rd XI have had an up and down season but it was extremely pleasing to see the young guns contribute meaningfully to an impressive win.

With two games left to play, the aim to steal third place away from Hurstpierpoint CC remains achievable.

CUCKFIELD CC 4TH XI

Cuckfield CC 4th XI arrived at Balcombe CC 3rd XI in Division 11 Central (North) on a gloomy afternoon and didn’t know what to expect from a tricky batting surface.

The coin came down in favour of Balcombe, who elected to bowl.

The Cuckfield openers strode out to the crease and played fluently until Tom Wright was dismissed for four and James Buckeridge followed soon after for six.

These wickets brought Caleb Hawkins and Bertie Sheldon to the crease. They provided a small period of resistance before Caleb was out for eight.

Richard Loveridge wasn’t able to stay at the crease for long and was dismissed lbw for two.

Ellis Buckeridge was the next man in and he played almost flawlessly for his 26 which put vital runs on the board for Cuckfield.

Revilino Taites and Sheldon continued to add to Cuckfield’s total until Revilino departed for 12. This brought Adam Bennett to the crease who played well for 21 not out.

Sheldon was then run out for 44 which triggered a late order collapse and brought Cuckfield’s innings to a close on 175 which meant they claimed full batting points.

The pick of the bowlers was Ramdev Bhuvanendran with figures of 3-15 off seven overs along with David de Castro and William Gordon, who took two wickets apiece.

Cuckfield were confident that they could defend their total at the break and the opening partnership of Sheldon (0-4) and Adam Jull (1-15) restricted Balcombe and built the platform for Adam Hatt (4-7) and George Ponsford (4-8) to tear through the rest of the Balcombe lineup.