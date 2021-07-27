Lindfield fall into relegation places as poor form continues

Sajeer Nizam top-scored for Lindfield CC in their defeat at Mayfield CC. Pictures by Malcolm Pages

Lindfield’s batting again failed to produce a solid start as the top four batsmen were dismissed for 25 in the first seven overs with Will Sheffield (2-23) and Steve Harman (2-25) in fine form.

Captain Simon Shivnarain (37) together with James Scott (14) steadied the ship with a resilient partnership of 65 in 26 overs during which time Mayfield skipper James Hockley (3-52) introduced himself and fellow spinner James Allen (2-42) who together bowled nearly 33 overs to contain Lindfield.

Despite some intelligent batting from Sajeer Nizam (30) and two cameo innings from Scott Pedley (14) and Dominic Morgan (10*) the final score was a disappointing 159 all out.

Harry Chaudhary took 3-33 for Lindfield

Mayfield started their reply aggressively and survived some strong lbw calls from the home side as Mayfield took control with Hockley (34) and Harry Lloyd (20) putting on 44 in eight overs.

Lindfield skipper Shivnarain then started to ring the bowling changes which paid dividends as Alex Pedley (2-39) and Harry Chaudhary (3-33) pegged the visitors back to 140-7.

However Sheffield (35*) and Harman (nine*) secured Mayfield the 30 points with some big hitting leaving Lindfield in a four-way relegation battle with six games remaining.

Skipper Shivnarain said: "We need to give our bowlers a score to defend. The last few weeks have been disappointing but importantly everyone is giving 100 per cent.

"We know from experience a couple of wins changes everything."

This week Lindfield are away to leaders St. James Montefiore CC whom they beat early in the season. The match starts at 12.30pm.

LINDFIELD CC 2ND XI

Lindfield CC 2nd XI’s visit to Rottingdean CC 2nd XI in Division 6 Central saw away skipper Gareth Court win the toss and field first with his strongest bowling attack of the season so far.

Wickets soon came along from the opening bowlers Jayson Butler (1-17) and Luke Sowton (3-31), with the latter taking the wickets of Josh Woolcott (15) with the score on 30, soon followed by George Titlow (six).

After Sowton had taken his third wicket, Henry Fowler (2-25) and Phil Weir (1-29) were then brought into the attack and with the later change, Steve Pearce (3-13) who took the only real resistant wicket of Michael Smith (27) as Rottingdean were bowled out for 115 in 35.3 overs

The Lindfield innings saw Andy Stillwell (57*) and Adam Wright (15) put on 26 runs for the only wicket to fall.

Despite home skipper Tim Devitt using seven bowlers to try and mix things up for the Lindfield batsmen, Jayson Butler (30*), who joined Stillwell, only needed 20.2 overs to reach the winning score and win by nine wickets.

This week Lindfield are home to Ditchling CC at 1pm.

LINDFIELD CC 3RD XI

Despite a spirited display, Lindfield CC 3rd XI were no match for Division 9 Central leaders Colemans Hatch as they comfortably won by 108 runs.

Colemans Hatch batted first and scored 271- 6 in their 40 overs with Steve Pollard (47), Steve Medhurst (73) and Abhishek Chaudhary (67) batting all scoring at ease.

Bradley Bover performed well taking 3-66 as the visitors took the attack to Lindfield.

In reply, James Colvin (28), Toby Colvin (38) and Matthew Edwards (19*) all batted well but against an excellent bowling attack was always going to be challenging to win the game as the Lindfield innings closed on 163-8.

This week Lindfield are away to Ardingly. The game gets underway at 1pm.

LINDFIELD CC 4TH XI

Lindfield CC 4th XI came away with an emphatic 10-wicket win away to Haywards Heath CC 4th XI as they remained top of Division 12 Central (North).

Lindfield won the toss and bowled first and, despite resolute batting from Barnaby Morris (43*), bowled Haywards Heath out for 120.

Paul Nash was the pick of the bowlers taking 3-26 whilst Chris Maynard, Peter Booth, and Henry Foulkes each took two wickets.

In reply the Baker brother’s Dan (28) and Hayden (73) batted beautifully in an undefeated partnership of 124 to win the match for Lindfield.