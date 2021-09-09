T20 World Cup: Tymal Mills back in England squad for first time since 2017

Tymal Mills has had a superb T20 summer / Picture: Getty

This summer, the left-arm quick has been impressive in the Vitality T20 Blast, where he has helped Sussex reach Finals Day at Edgbaston later this month. He also showcased his skills will great accomplishment in The Hundred, helping Southern Brave lift the trophy in the tournament's inaugural year.

England Men's Head Coach Chris Silverwood has named him in a 15-player preliminary squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

Durham's Ben Stokes was not available for selection and continues to take an indefinite break from all cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing.

England have until October 10 to finalise their squad ahead of the tournament.

Silverwood said: "We are excited about the prospect of challenging to win the ICC T20 World Cup. I believe we have selected a squad that covers all bases and has the depth to be successful in what is expected to be a very competitive tournament featuring the best players in the world.

"Tymal Mills deserves his inclusion and has demonstrated over the past couple of years, but particularly this summer that he has all skills to succeed at this level. His exceptional pace is a standout, and the way he has spearheaded Sussex and Southern Brave's respective attacks in the short-form game has shown that he relishes the pressures of the big stage. He will add variety to our bowling unit, and we can't wait to see him play in a major international tournament."

As part of the team’s build up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, England are scheduled to play four warm-up matches including a two-match T20I series against Pakistan with both matches due to take place at the Rawalpindi International Stadium on 14-15 October.

England preliminary ICC Men's T20 World Cup Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Sam Billings (Kent)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Chris Jordan (Sussex)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Tymal Mills (Sussex)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Travelling Reserves

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

James Vince (Hampshire)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 – England’s Group Fixtures:

England v West Indies, Saturday 23 October 2021, Dubai (6.00pm GST / 3.00pm BST)

England v Qualifier (B2), Wednesday 27 October 2021, Abu Dhabi (2.00pm GST / 11.00am BST)

England v Australia, Saturday 30 October 2021, Dubai (6.00pm GST / 3.00pm BST)

England v Qualifier (A1), Monday 1 November 2021, Sharjah (6.00pm GST / 2.00pm GMT)

England v South Africa, Saturday 6 November 2021, Sharjah (6.00pm GST / 2.00pm GMT)

Semi-finals

First semi-final, Wednesday 10 November, Abu Dhabi (6.00pm GST / 2.00pm GMT)

Second semi-final, Thursday 11 November, Dubai (6.00pm GST / 2.00pm GMT)

Final