Three Bridges v Cuckfield - cricket picture special

Three Bridges CC and Cuckfield CC shared 10 points in the Premier Division after the game was abandoned due to the rain.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:39 pm

Cuckfield electing to bat after winning the toss, were lead to 295-3 off 58 overs after swashbuckling knocks from Nipun Karunanayake (121*) and Ollie Graham (102 off 97 balls). Three Bridges reached 8-1 in 5.3 overs before the weather intervened. Photographer Steve Robards was there to capture the action and a selection of his pictures can be found in the picture gallery below.

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo: Steve Robards

Cuckfield CCCuckfieldThree BridgesSteve Robards
