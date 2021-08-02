Three Bridges v Cuckfield - cricket picture special

Cuckfield electing to bat after winning the toss, were lead to 295-3 off 58 overs after swashbuckling knocks from Nipun Karunanayake (121*) and Ollie Graham (102 off 97 balls). Three Bridges reached 8-1 in 5.3 overs before the weather intervened. Photographer Steve Robards was there to capture the action and a selection of his pictures can be found in the picture gallery below.