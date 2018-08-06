Cuckfield bowled out for 58 in heavy defeat to champions

Cuckfield suffered another heavy defeat at the hands of East Grinstead as they lost by 193 runs at Saint Hill.

Grinstead won the toss and batted first on another blistering hot Saturday. Darryl Rebbetts and Steven Game opened up, putting on 48 before Rebbetts (18) nicked off to Abi Sakande. Game was joined by Fynn Hudson-Prentice and the pair took the score to 98 before Nick Patterson struck twice to remove Game for 37 and Leo Cammish (9).

Ollie Graham joined Hudson-Prentice at 96 for 3 and proceeded to frustrate the Cuckfield bowlers as they accumulated a partnership of 98 before Billy Meboroh-Collinson removed Graham for 47. Hudson Prentice continued, but he too fell victim to Meboroh-Collinson for 92, helping the home side to 223 for 5. From then on wickets fell quickly and East Grinstead were bowled out for 251 in the 56th over. Meboroh-Collinson took 5/65 and there were two wickets each for Hayward and Patterson.

The Cuckfield response lasted just 22.4 overs as they were bowled out for 58. Ian Sturmer took 4/17 and Lewis Hatchett, Brad Hatchett and Hudson-Prentice each bagged a brace.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Mayfield 2nd XI: Cuckfield drew at home with relegation rivals Mayfield as the visitors finished 8 wickets down and 73 runs short of the target. Cuckfield won the toss and batted first. Graham Hart anchored the early part of the innings, but wickets fell regularly and Hart eventually fell to Saker for 37 with the score 94 for 4. Two more wickets for Jacob Buttifant left the home side struggling on 104 for 6 as Joe White joined Dan Turner in the middle.

Turner proceeded to tee off, hitting 45 from 34 balls, before going for one too many and getting caught by Buttifant off James Parker. White picked up the mantle, joined by Chris Osborne, as the pair both made 40s to help Cuckfield to 258 for 8 declared after the 49th over.

In the reply Cuckfield’s spin attack of Goff Baker and Ed Catt did all the damage, but could not take all ten wickets as Mayfield completed their 5q overs with 185 for 8. Callum Saker made 31, Carl Shankland 42 and Ollie Mann 33* as Baker took 4/36 and Cat 3/78.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Burgess Hill 2nd XI: Cuckfield lost to Burgess Hill by just 18 runs at St Johns. Winning the toss, the visitors elected to bowl first, but it did not pay off as the Burgess Hill top order all got starts. Jack Simpson (54) and Aaron Barnes (64*) helped the home side to 233 for 4 declaring after 45 overs. Matt Slinger took 2/51 for Cuckfield.

The Cuckfield top order fell apart until Jack Best arrived at the crease. He Shared partnerships with Slinger (21) and Phil Semmens (21) on his way to 91, but it wasn’t quite enough as Cuckfield were bowled out for 215 in the 44th over. Jack Simpson took 5/57 for Burgess Hill and there were two wickets each for Peter Billinghay and Robert Barnes.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Crawley Down 2nd XI: Cuckfield remain top of the league as they beat Crawley Down by three wickets at home. Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bowl first. It was the change bowling of 13 year old Greg Seed that accounted for the top 3 batsmen. Guy Dixon then came back for a second spell which included three wickets in four balls to clean up the middle order as Crawley Down were bowled out for 179 in the 45th over. Dixon took 4/23, Seed 3/55 and Harriet Loveridge 2/22.

An early wicket in the Cuckfield Innings brought Richard Loveridge to join Nigel Reid. The pair put on 50 before Loveridge was lbw to Steve Dawson for 43. Twenties from Alex Harrison and Sammy Hart helped move the score on before some biff from Keith Rogers (61) got Cuckfield within sight. Seed and Andy Gibbons steered the game home as Cuckfield won by three wickets in the 44th over.