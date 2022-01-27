Axed Haywards Heath Town boss Saunders: Decision tough to take

The boss departed on Monday after a successful seven-year tenure at Hanbury Park across two spells.

He leaves Heath unbeaten in seven, fifth in the Isthmian South East and just two points behind second-placed Ashford United.

Saunders told the Middy: “I’m very disappointed in the decision and the way it was handled. I came back in when the club was bottom of the league and have turned them into a promotion-chasing side.

Shaun Saunders said Haywards Heath Town’s shock decision to relieve him from his managerial duties was a hard pill to swallow. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

“I find it a hard pill to take as we have lost one in 10, are two points behind second, seven behind [leaders] Hastings with a game in hand and them to play, and we’ve not been out of the top six all season.”

Saunders said the board’s desire for consistency and a more attractive style of football contributed to his surprise dismissal.

He added: “The club wanted more consistency. Injuries to key players haven’t helped of late, but with a few returning I’ve no doubt we were massive title contenders, and would have finished the job.

“I was told the club wanted to bring in a new manager to be more consistent, play a better brand of football and make sure they achieve promotion.”

Saunders guided the Blues to two titles and took Heath to the Isthmian South East play-off semi-finals in their first season at step four.

He said he was happy with all he’d achieved at Hanbury Park and paid tribute to the players and fans.

Saunders said: “I’m very proud of my achievements and the team I have built. I go with my head held high.

“I’d like to thank the players, supporters and club officials for their support during my reign and wish them all the best going forward.