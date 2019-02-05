Bayern Munich Academy director praises Ardingly College's 'perfect facilities'

The head of Bayern Munich's Academy has praised Ardingly College for their facilities after the German ginats' u23 side trained their before their match with Brighton and Hove Albion last week.

Bayern beat Brighton 2-0 in the Premier League International Cup last Wednesday thanks to goals from Alexander Nollenberger and Daniel Jelisic.

Bayern Munich training at Ardingly College

And the German giants used Ardingly College as their base for two days while in England.

Jochen Sauer, the Head of Bayern Munich Academy, said: "We are very glad to be training here at Ardingly College - these are the perfect facilities for our preparation. The Premier League International Cup is a tough competition and getting through to the quarter finals is very important for our players.”

Ahead of the game he said: “We are feeling very positive about the match against Brighton and Hove. Despite them being above us in the league, we think we can win tomorrow night and progress to the next stage.”

After the match, he said: “We are delighted with last night’s result and returning here today to warm down and give the boys a chance to stretch their legs is great. We’re off to Dallas this afternoon for further matches and training so a long flight ahead of us.”

