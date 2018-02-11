Bowman on the Road: Connor serves up a point at Harlow

Our trip to Harlow Arena wont live in the memory for very long.

Set against a back drop of sweeping rain I doubt if there was one person who took much out of a very poor game of Bostik Premier League football.

However with time running out it was left to our new wonderkid, Conn0r Tighe, to provide one moment of clarity.

Burgess Hill Town fans are going through the wringer at this time.

The club are rock bottom of the Bostik Premier and are currently in the middle of five away games in 13 days.

This latest adventure saw Steve, Dan Stewart and I training up to London for mid day beers and a sandwich at the Sir John Oldcastle Farringdon. From there we took the tube to Liverpool Street and then top train out to Harlow. It can be revealed a rather basic school boy error was made on route. We calmly got off the train but to discover we were two stations to early. The problem was soon sorted with a ten mile cab ride.

Nice away support

On arrival at the ground rain started to sweep in. Luckily the hosts have the benefit of a wonderful looking 4G pitch so the game was never in doubt. Once again Hillians fans had travelled in very encouraging numbers. There was around 20 of us under the covered terrace running along side.

There isn't much to be said about what happened for 90 mins. Neither team could get the ball down and play. It truly was a case of lumping it long and lumping it back. The hosts did score on 11 mins when a long freekick was headed back across goal for Alex Read to volley home.

During the second half Hill huffed and puffed but never really looked like scoring. But in Tighe we have a player with real quality and an eye for goal. He got down the side and from 18 yards he drilled a cross shot past the keeper and in off the far post. One one and a very relieved travelling contingent.

Other than securing a point on the road there isn't a lot more to be said about this one. We go again on Tuesday evening travelling to Enfield in North London. Lets hope for something all together better.

Super Pat had a very quiet afternoon