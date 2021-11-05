Brighton and Hove Albion fans face a £621 petrol bill to travel to remaining away matches as fuel hits record high

Record high petrol prices will add an average of £58.22 to the cost of being a football fan this season - with the average fuel bill for attending every away game for the remainder of the season now standing at £458.79.

Newcastle fans are set to be the hardest-hit supporters, facing all-time high bills of over £843 for their away travel, according to new research by commodity trading and petrol price experts at Saxo Group.

The investment platform’s petrol price analysts have calculated how the recent surge in petrol prices will impact fans travelling by car to away matches for the remainder of the season amidst the UK’s cost-of-living squeeze, which has seen petrol hit a record 142.9 pence per litre.

The cost of an away trip has been calculated based on stadium to stadium travel in the UK’s most popular petrol car, the Vauxhall Corsa, at a combined fuel efficiency of 50 miles per gallon, with petrol prices today at 144.17 compared to the RAC’s cost on the 23rd of May, the final day of last season, at 127.89 pence per litre.

The analysis reveals:

- Newcastle fans have the furthest to travel for the remainder of the season, racking up over 6,500 miles - meaning the cost of driving to every game will hit a record £843 increasing by over £95.

- Brighton & Newcastle fans both face the longest round trip in the division with the Toon Army making the 696 mile round-trip this weekend, which is set to cost over £90 in fuel alone before tickets, food and drink are included

- At the other end of the petrol price Premier League, West Ham will face a more modest £377.58 bill for attending every match - increasing by £42.64 - with the East London club the least impacted by rising petrol costs

Despite their stadia only being two miles apart, Everton fans will now need to find £627.75 compared to £564.69 for Liverpool fans due to the differences in distance of their remaining away matches

The average petrol cost for every Premier League away journey now stands at £517 up from an equivalent £458 at the end of last season

Commenting on the study, Mike Owens, UK trader at Saxo Markets said: “The UK is currently experiencing a significant cost-of-living squeeze, with record high petrol prices driving an increase in the cost of everything we do for business and leisure contributing to today’s soaring inflation rates.

“Record high prices at the pump mean that loyal football fans travelling around the country to watch their teams are being hit with bigger bills than ever, now outstripping the cost of season tickets in many cases.

“When factoring in the surge in inflation’s impact on the cost of food, drink and merchandise too, it’s never been more expensive to be a match-going fan and the signs are that prices aren’t going to drop any time soon.”