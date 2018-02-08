Brivio makes it three goals in two games as Hillians lose to Tanners after late strike

Jack Brivio followed up his brace against Hendon with another goal at Leatherhead, but the Hillians lost 2-1 to the Tanners

It was a dry and chilly evening in Surrey, as the Hillians travelled to Leatherhead, in the Bostick Premier League.

The Tanners were having the early pressure, but the compact Hillians defence kept them at bay, with Hillians ‘keeper Tony Di Bernardo not having to be called into action.

A front three of Smith-Joseph, Ibrahim Forfana and Conor Tighe would’ve made a great 4x100m relay team, and the pace of the frontmen was troubling the Leatherhead back four.

The first half was one to be forgotten, a very lacklustre performance from both sides.

The Hillians came out flying, and were rewarded on 58 minutes. The ball fell to full back Joey Taylor on the left, and his whipped cross found the head of Jack Brivio, who diverted the header into the far corner.

Rapturous celebration followed, and the Hillians led the game. However, Leatherhead were rewarded for their pressure on 67 minutes, as Sean Clohessy’s strike found the corner, despite calls for offside from the Hillians bench.

The points were snatched by the Tanners with five minutes to go, as a goalmouth scramble saw the ball being smashed home by defender Lee Minshull. Tony Di Bernardo was forced off with an injury in the aftermath of the goal, as the Hillians were unable to find a late equaliser. A valiant performance, but the luck wasn’t with us. The Hillians go again away at Harlow Town on Saturday.