Burgess Hill face derby rivals Worthing in FA Trophy

by Graham Carter

Burgess Hill Town can turn their attention to the potentially lucrative involvement in a national competition this Saturday when they host local Sussex rivals Worthing in the FA trophy first qualifying round.

Kick-off will be at 3pm at the Green Elephants Stadium and the club’s officials are hoping for a good crowd on the back of an entertaining 0-0 draw in the league against second in the table Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Club captain Gary Elphick will be an injury doubt, having come off with a back problem in midweek.

But joint-caretaker-manager John Rattle is expecting him and Simon Wormull to be welcoming back Kieron Pamment who has been away with work commitments.

Rattle said: “Worthing are a good side who are fourth in the table in the same league as us.

“They have a very good young manager in Adam Hinshelwood and it is a local derby so we expect a good crowd and hopefully put on a good show like we did on Tuesday night.

“We are now level on points with other teams in the pack in the table and not isolated at the bottom, which is encouraging.

“At this time of year teams like us contest the FA Cup and Trophy, which have an important amount of prize money invovled.

“The final is at Wembley, which is a long way off but is a nice dream to have.

“It’s certainly nice to play in these games and it is nice for the players to be able to take the opportunity in both hands.”

Check our Mid Sussex Times website for the latest football reports and reaction at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

‘We are not Manchester United and I am not Sir Alex’

Burgess Hill hold second-placed Dorking Wanderers to draw

Brighton will take no risks with Glenn Murray