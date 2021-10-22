Burgess Hill Town boss: Back-to-back wins welcome but it's what we should be doing

BHTFC boss Jay Lovett / Picture: Chris Neal

An early double by Michael Uwezu put Burgess Hill 2-0 up in Saturday’s visit to Ramsgate, who hit back to make it 2-2 by the 55th minute.

But Lovett’s men rallied and goals by Jaden Perez and, at he death, Max Miller secured a 4-2 win, Hillians’ first in the league this season at the seventh time of asking. Coming a week after their FA Trophy triumph at home to Sevenoaks in a penalty shootout, this latest success has given everyone at the club a lift.

They put another point in the bag on Tuesday night with a gritty performance that earned a 0-0 draw at Whitehawk.

Lovett told us after Saturday’s victory: “It was great to get that first win under our belts in the league and had been a long time coming – and what’s most pleasing it was against a very strong side, who I’d expect to be up there come the end of the season.

“With that win and the FA Trophy victory last week, that makes it two wins on the bounce and of course that boosts morale.

“But this, in my opinion, is what the side I have should be doing and are very capable of doing.

“I’m not getting carried away with anything at all or trying to play things down, but we do just need to focus ourselves on each game that we have coming up.”