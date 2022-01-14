Burgess Hill Town 'have come a long way' since last meeting with VCD Athletic

The Hillians go into Saturday's home game on a high. Hill's last league outing, on January 3, saw them record a heart-stopping victory over title-contenders Cray Valley PM.

VCD, meanwhile, are also in fine fettle. The seventh-placed Vickers are unbeaten in six and just four points off the play-offs, although they have played a game more than their rivals.

The Hillians, like teams across the south east, were without a game last weekend due to the torrential rain. But Lovett revealed he used Hill's postponement to his advantage.

Jay Lovett says Burgess Hill Town have come a long way since their last meeting with tomorrow's Isthmian South East opponents VCD Athletic. Picture by Chris Neal

He said: "I'm disappointed not to have played Saturday, but the heavens did open up and not many games were on.

"I did get the chance to go and watch Three Bridges v VCD so the day was not wasted.

"VCD are a good side. We lost 2-0 to them earlier in the season, but it was a good game.

"We have come a long way since that last meeting, so it will be be good to test ourselves against another team higher than us in the league.

"They are very good going forward and always seem to score plenty of goals, so we need to be aware of their pace and attacking threat.