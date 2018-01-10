Chapman: 'Safety is paramount in football and I understand that'

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman said he understood the decision to call off their game against Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Chapman’s men were 2-0 with 20 minutes to go at the Green Elephants Stadium when Dorking’s Matt Briggs came off worse in a clash with Hillians skipper Gary Elphick.

Briggs was reportedly unconcious for five minutes and paramedics were called. After treatment from paramedics he was able to walk to the ambulance and has suffered sever concussion and suspected fractured cheekbone.

Elphick suffered a cut to his head and that has been glued and Chapman is hopeful he will be ok for Saturday’s home game against Harrow.

If Burgess Hill would have gone on to win the game they would have closed the gap at the bottom to one point.

Chapman said: “Safety is paramount in football and I understand that. If the referee and people in charge think it’s the thing to do then it’s the thing to do.

“From a football point of view it’s disappointing but at the end of the day life is more important.”