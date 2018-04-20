Chapman says Hillians must remain positive in last two games

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman has urged his side to ‘remain positive’ as they enter the last two games of the season.

But the Hillians boss has blamed the block of fixtures they were given in the last two weeks - which saw them play six times in 14 days - as ‘ridiculous and stupid’.

And after the run of fixtures, they now only play twice in the last two weeks.

The Hillians boss believes the huge block of games in such a short period of time affected his side’s chances of survival. He said: “If we go down it’s because we were the worst team I’ll accept that, but my biggest qualm was playing six games in 14 days and now we have to play two in 14 days. It’s ridiculous and stupid.

“I think we could have seperated the games better where it was Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday and I do think this week it has cost us.”

The Hillians sit at the foot of the Bostik Premier Division one point behind second from bottom Tooting & Mitcham United and would need their closest rivals to drop points to be able to overtake them.

And if Tooting win on Saturday, and the Hillians lose, Chapman’s side would be relegated. Any other combination of results would see it go to final day - and for Chapman and the Hillians fans, it would be the third season in a row their fate is decided on the last day of the season. Despite the Hillians’ recent lack of form, Chapman maintains his team’s attitude and mentality cannot be questioned leaving him with hope they can beat relegation.

“There’s nothing in these games, the players have given it their everything and because of that I do believe we can win our last two games.”

The Hillians host eighth-placed Staines Town on Saturday, who beat the survival hopeful’s 3-1 back in January with Conor Tighe scoring the goal. The game has been dubbed a must-win by Chapman who is eager to put his side’s recent league run behind them all in focus of the last two games of the season.

He said: “We have to put it behind us now and we have to look forward, remain positive and get a result Saturday and see where it takes us.

“That’s all we can focus on at the moment.”

