Chapman: 'We have to come out and get results'

Burgess Hill manager Ian Chapman admits his side has to ‘come out and get results’ following tough period of games.

The Hillians travel to bottom four side Needham Market tomorrow night with Chapman seeing this game as the perfect time to improve on their league form but takes nothing for granted.

He said: “The players have to come out now as I feel we are in a period of eight or nine games where we can get results, we wanna stay in this league and it starts at Needham Market.

“It’s a game we have to get a result in, they aren't a bad side I know their manager they are like us they work really hard but it's a game we have to get a result in.”

Hillians have experienced tough times as of late not having won in five games however Chapman feels the run of tough games has come to and end now and his side can look to capitalise.

He said: “We have had a period of hard games when you look at it- Leatherhead away, Enfield away, Margate, three or four of our last games have been really difficult for us.

“We now have games against sides just above us and we have to get results. We had games in hand but we didn’t get the points so we now have to get results.

“The next eight or nine games we have to get at least a couple of wins and some draws out of them to give us the best chance to stay in this league.

“We have to come out and get results, we have put ourselves in a situation where we have to get results, simple as that.”

Despite Hillians uphill battle Chapman believes his side have the capability and the time left to turn things around.

“I have managers tell me how are we down here we are a decent side but the league doesn’t lie you are where you are and we have been really disappointing this season but we have the chance to put it right now.

“With just under a third of the season left to go we have a chance to put it” he said.

Burgess Hill take on Needham Market tomorrow evening in the last of their run of away games and host Thurrock on Saturday.