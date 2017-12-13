Chapman welcomes opportunity to train after postponements

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman says it is important his side take advantage of the recent postponements by getting on the training pitch.

The Hillians’ match away at Enfield was postponed on Tuesday night due to a frozen pitch.

And this followed the Leatherhead game being cancelled as well as the abandonment due to a power failure at the Green Elephants Stadium last Tuesday when they were playing Harlow Town.

But Chapman sees this as an opportunity to get some much-needed training in. He said: “It’s an important time now that we can get some work done on the training pitch.

“We have got Merstham then Billericay, two tough games.

“We can now work on little bits and pieces like shape work and set-pieces, things you normally have to neglect a little bit because you don’t have time.

“We had an hour on Tuesday, we’ll have an hour tonight which will be structured towards Saturday.”

He added: “That’s how it is in Non-League football. The problem is you don’t get to train because you are playing games.”

Chapman has made an addition in the shape of goalkeeper Tony Di Bernardo. The former Tonbridge and Peacehaven keeper has joined the Hillians from Crowborough.

But the experienced stopper might not go straight into the starting line-up.

Chapman said: “We needed to get another ‘keeper with Max (Huxster) going. Tony will come into the squad.

“James has only let in one goal in the last two games so it’s important we have two keepers vying for the shirt. I want one of them to nail that position down.”

Sam Fisk had a touch of tonsilitis on Tuesday night but Chapman is expecting him to be available for Saturday.

And midfielder Jack Brivio is back in training and could be in the squad for the Merstham game (Green Elephants Stadium, 3pm kick-off).