Chelsea will listen to offers in excess of £43m for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Liverpool defender emerges as a target for Roma, Napoli and AC Milan - Rumour Mill

Chelsea may be ready to listen to offers in excess of £43m for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Sport Bild)

Here is today's Rumour Mill

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)