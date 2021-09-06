Chichester and Burgess Hill at home next in FA Cup - Eastbourne, Hastings and Whitehawk must travel

Whitehawk, in blue, on their way to winning at Littlehampton / Picture: Martin Denyer

Five Sussex teams are definitely through to the next round - due to take place September 18/19 - while another three face replays this week to try to get through.

Chichester City have a glamour tie at home to Maidstone United while Burgess Hill are also at home - Dorking being their opponents. Hastings will be on the road to face the winners of the Broadfields Utd-South Park replay.

Eastbourne Borough will be away to Hanwell Town while Whitehawk will be away to Slough.

The winners of Tuesday's Horsham-Haywards Heath replay will visit Oxhey Jets or Kingstonian and if Worthing beat Corinthian Casuals in their replay, they will visit Whitstable or Leatherhead.

There's 82 ties scheduled at this next stage of the competition with matches to take place over the weekend of September 18.

For those winning clubs, there's a prize of £3375 from the competition prize fund, while losing clubs will also pick up £1125.

Ahead of the next round, there's still 25 ties to be concluded with replays taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.