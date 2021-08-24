Comfortable win for Haywards Heath Town in FA Cup

Haywards Heath Town celebrate Josh Clack's goal in their 4-0 FA Cup win at Lancing on Saturday. Pictures by Stephen Goodger

Two first half Jerson dos Santos goals, the first a penalty, put the Blues well in command and second period goals from Josh Clack and Jordan Clark added to the visitor's haul.

With over £2,000 in prize money for the winners, it was Shaun Saunders' side that set the tempo for the game.

A magnificent defensive triple block stopped Haywards Heath Town going into an early lead but this respite was only short lived.

Josh Clack nods home Heath's third goal against the Lancers

The hosts defended with gritty determination but after almost constant pressure, on 27 minutes, Lancing defender, Harry Docherty, hauled dos Santos to the ground to concede a penalty that dos Santos, himself, gleefully dispatched.

A second goal followed just six minutes later, as dos Santos broke free from the chasing defenders to coolly slip the ball past Mitch Bromage, to ease the visitors clear.

Lancing showed a lot more enterprise in the second half but chance after chance kept coming Heath's way. Bromage in the home goal was outstanding and produced saves of all descriptions.

If the ball did beat Bromage, it was the crossbar or excellent goal line clearances that kept the score to two.

Action from Heath's cup clash at Lancing

That pattern continued until 10 minutes from time when, following up, after yet another Bromage save, Clack netted his first goal for the Blues.

The final word was had by the industrious Clark, as he netted the visitor's fourth with the very last kick of the game.

Blues boss, Saunders, said: "The focus today was to be in the hat for Monday's draw. We achieved that with another dominant performance and we secured another shut out.