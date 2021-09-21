Crawley Town 2, Harrogate Town 2 RECAP: Battling Reds hang on for draw after Nadesan sent off and Francomb and goalscorer Lynch go off injured

Battling ten-men Crawley Town gained a point against an impressive Harrogate Town side at The People's Pension Stadium on Tuesday night

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 10:54 pm

Sa Ashford got Crawley Town's second

Crawley Town 2, Harrogate Town 2

  • Reds unbeaten at home so far this season
  • Harrogate Town lost their first league of the season on Saturday
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 22:56

John Yems reaction

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 22:53

Sam Morton’s player ratings

Crawley 2-2 Harrogate: player ratings - Nightmare for Ashley Nadesan but Tom Dallison shines as injury-stricken Reds recover from red card to secure creditable point

An injury-stricken Crawley held on for a creditable 2-2 draw against high-flying Harrogate this evening (Tuesday, September 21).

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:43

It’s all over. 2-2. Reds still unbeaten at home. Reaction and player ratings to come

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:40

3 minutes added time

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:39

We need a Nick Tsaroulla special

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:37

Massive frustration for Yems and the Reds fans. Decisions not going their way

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:36

Morris saves again

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:35

Tom Nichols booked for a foul

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:34

Corner Harrogate with 5 minutes to go

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:33

Good save by Morris after low 20 yard drive from Lloyd Kerry

