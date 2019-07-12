Crawley Town add former Chelsea and Valencia coach to backroom staff

Crawley Town are delighted to welcome Edu Rubio onto the coaching staff.

Edu leaves MK Dons having been head coach of the under-23 team, and is able to call on experience at Chelsea, Valencia and the Football Association.

Edu is a UEFA Pro Licence coach and will come straight into Cioffi's coaching team.

Speaking to crawleytownfc.com Cioffi said: "I have known Edu for a while, and he has done a great job everywhere he has been.

"I have been closely following his progression, and I thought it was the right time to bring him in to add to our team. I am really grateful to MK Dons for being so professional and making this happen.

"I am looking forward to working with him and I am sure that both the fans and the players will see his passion and desire to succeed very quickly."

In other changes to the backroom staff, Nathan Rooney has left the club to be closer to his family in the north-west.

Speaking to crawleytownfc.com Cioffi added: "Nathan is a good person, and he worked really hard last year. He learned a lot through some difficult moments and I am sure that he will go on to have a great career in the years to come.

"All of us at Crawley wish him and his family the best, and I personally want to thank him for his efforts last season."

Edu joins the club immediately and will join Cioffi on the bench for the first pre-season friendly against Swansea on Saturday.

