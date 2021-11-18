Record high prices of petrol mean that an average League Two fan driving to remaining away games will have to pay an extra £76 compared to last season’s fuel prices, according to new research by commodity trading and petrol price experts at Saxo Group. Picture by Steve Robards

The increase in fuel prices means that Crawley Town supporters now have to pay £764.69 in fuel to travel to their remaining away games, which would have cost £669.20, an increase of £95.49.

Walsall fans have seen the smallest increase, with a price difference of £52.46 for their remaining away games. Saddlers supporters have to pay £420.09 in fuel this season, in comparison to £367.63.

Exeter City supporters have to pay the most, with a price difference of £100.52. Travelling Grecians have to pay £804.94 in 2021-22, in comparison to £704.42 last campaign.

On average, supporters of League Two clubs have to pay £608.57 in fuel to travel to their remaining away games, which would have cost £532.57.

Mike Owens, UK trader at Saxo Markets said: "The UK is currently experiencing a significant cost-of-living squeeze. Record high prices at the pump mean that loyal football fans travelling around the country to watch their team are being hit with bigger bills than ever, now outstripping the cost of season tickets in many cases.