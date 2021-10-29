Crawley Town gift 40 tickets to Metrobus as part of club's Gratitude Scheme

Crawley Town have made their first stop on their Gratitude Scheme by gifting 40 tickets to local bus company Metrobus. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Martin Harris, managing director of Brighton & Hove Buses said: "It’s absolutely brilliant of Crawley Town FC, Manor Royal BID and other stakeholders to have come together to create the Crawley Town Gratitude Scheme to recognise the efforts of the key workers in our area who have played a part in keeping things going for the community during the pandemic.

"It’s an honour that Metrobus' hard-working employees have been included and knowing just how tough it has been at times for all of our colleagues. I am absolutely delighted that they have been recognised.

"We have a lot of Red Devils fans here and we know how tough recent times have been for them so this invitation to go along to watch the next home fixture is a real and well-earned treat.

"Well, done Crawley Town and Manor Royal for this generous show of gratitude to the local community."

Steve Sawyer, executive director of the Manor Royal BID, added: "Without Metrobus and the excellent service they provide, life in Manor Royal, Crawley and beyond would be very difficult.

"The quality of service they provide is essential in keeping the town moving quickly, efficiently, and safely. Nominating them as part of the Crawley Town FC Gratitude Scheme was an easy decision.

"They have carried on working all through the pandemic and made impressive efforts to ensure people feel safe and comfortable, which they continue to do.

"As passengers we often take the drivers for granted so it’s nice, in some small way, to say thank you for all their hard work.”

Alex Watts, Crawley Town's revenue manager, said: "It was a pleasure to meet just a small part of the team at Metrobus who worked so hard during the pandemic to enable key workers to continue working and residents of Crawley to look after their loved ones.

"Martin and the team at Metrobus play a huge role in getting our fans to The People’s Pension Stadium safely to enjoy matches at Crawley Town.