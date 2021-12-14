Crawley Town hand young midfielder first professional contract
Crawley Town have announced that 19-year-old midfielder Florian Kastrati has signed his first professional contract with the club.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 6:08 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 6:10 pm
Kastrati was recommended to the club by first-team goalkeeper Glenn Morris after a successful period with the Crawley Performance Academy.
Morris himself is heavily involved with the Crawley Performance Academy and has previously contributed to the signings of Rafiq Khaleel and Szymon Kowalczyk.
Morris said: “Florian has worked really hard since coming into training. It’s brilliant for him personally and we’re so pleased it’s finally sorted.
“Along with Szymon and Raf, it’s another fantastic achievement from all involved at the performance academy. Florian can work towards the next step in his development now. The future looks bright!”