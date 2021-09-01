Crawley Town sign Queens Park Rangers midfielder on loan on Deadline Day

The move will see the midfielder remain at The People’s Pension Stadium until January 3rd 2022.

Bansal-McNulty has been at Loftus Road since 2014, where he is yet to make an appearance for the Hoops’ first team.

The 21-year-old has had three previous loan moves in his career, spending time in the National League and National League South with Torquay and Dartford respectively. In 2020 the midfielder made a short move to Italy to play for Como in Serie C.

On 5 October 2020, Bansal-McNulty received his first international call-up after being included in the Northern Ireland U21 squad for their European qualifiers. The following week, he made his debut, starting in a 2-1 Euro qualifier win over Ukraine U21.

Manager John Yems said: “Amrit comes highly recommended from QPR, we thank them for their assistance in the move, he’s a good young addition to the squad and I’m sure he’ll do well here.”

Chief Executive Erdem Konyar said: “Amrit is an exciting young Championship player, and we look forward to him playing in a Crawley shirt.”