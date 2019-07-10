Crawley Town star suffers injury setback

Crawley Town striker Ashley Nadesan will miss the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign after rupturing two ligaments in his left ankle during pre-season training.

The 24-year-old, who joined from League One outfit Fleetwood Town in June, has begun rehabilitation work on the injury and Reds' head physio Brice Pennicott has estimated that the forward will be back to training in six weeks and may be match-fit in eight.

Nadesan took part in Crawley town's kit launch yesterday (Tuesday July 9) and revealed that he was still awaiting fitness tests results on an injury that had ruled the striker out of the Reds' first pre-season friendly at home to Swansea City on Saturday (July 13).

Speaking to crawleytown.com, Crawley head coach Gabriele Cioffi said on the injury: "This is disappointing for Ashley, because as a new player in a new environment you are always trying to make a good impression.

“But he is in good hands with our medical team and hopefully he won’t miss too much of the season."

