Crawley Town to remember life of former manager Dermot Drummy

Crawley Town will remember the life of former manager Dermot Drummy on Saturday. Picture by Steve Robards

November 27 will mark the fourth anniversary of the death of the former Reds manager.

As a result, the programme cover for Saturday’s League Two match against Mansfield Town will be dedicated to Drummy.

The players and staff of Crawley Town and Mansfield Town will join together with the fans for a minutes applause prior to the match.