Crawley Town withdraw from Sussex Senior Cup

Crawley Town line up before their Sussex Senior Cup final against Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s in 2018. Picture by Mark Dunford

After a bye to the second round, the Reds progressed to round three of the competition, having beaten Lancing 6-1 at Culver Road.

Unfortunately, due to long term injuries to several members of the first-team squad and a busy Christmas schedule on the horizon, the club has decided to withdraw from this seasons competition at the third round stage.

Crawley were due to visit SCFL Premier outfit Eastbourne Town tomorrow [Tuesday] evening in the third round of Sussex's premier knockout competition.

The Blue and Yellows have been awarded a home walkover and have advanced to the fourth round.