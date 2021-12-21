Crawley Town’s Boxing Day fixture away at Stevenage has postponed owning to positive Covid-19 cases. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

As a result of positive Covid-19 cases within the Reds camp, the League Two clash has been called off.

It is the second consecutive Crawley game to be postponed due to Covid.

Reds next scheduled opponents, Bristol Rovers have also had their Boxing Day fixture postponed.

With the latest postponements, Crawley manager John Yems believes it backs his opinion that the EFL should call off all festive games and start again on January 8.

He said: “If you start on the eighth, everyone has three games to fit in, no one gets any favouritism or advantage. Everyone gets a fair crack at it.

“At the minute it’s all day to day again and it just causes uncertainty. Not only for the club and players but for the fans.”

Yems had previously branded the EFL's decision not to call off the entire festive programme as 'ridiculous'.

Fans that have purchased tickets for this fixture have the option of keeping their ticket for the rearranged fixture or claiming a full refund.