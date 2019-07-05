Dundee United signing rejected move to Sunderland, Portsmouth decide against Luton Town striker - League 1 and League 2 latest news

New Dundee United signing Lawrence Shankland has dropped a big hint that he rejected a move to Sunderland after stating he had offers in England. (Scottish Sun)

Portsmouth have decided against offering former Luton Town striker Aaron Jarvis a contract following a trial period at the club. (Portsmouth News)

Pompey and Shrewsbury are battling it out to land Rangers star Ross McCrorie with the Ibrox club prepared to send him out on a season-long loan. (Scottish Sun)

Meanwhile, Kenny Jackett will not allow in-demand winger Louis Dennis to leave Fratton Park - unless a replacement is identified. (Portsmouth News)

Rangers are pressing ahead with plans to send Glenn Middleton on loan to an English club after his move to Doncaster Rovers fell through. (Football Insider)

Hull City are in advanced talks to sign defender Ryan Tafazolli following the expiration of his Peterborough United contract last month. (Football Insider)

Barnsley have submitted a 'substantial' bid for Coventry City striker Conor Chaplin, a player who they were linked with last summer. (Coventry Live)

Coventry City midfielder Jak Hickman has been placed on the transfer list after his foul-mouthed rant did the rounds on social media. (Various)

Bolton Wanderers have turned down a bid from Crystal Palace for goalkeeper Remi Matthews. (Football Insider)

Gillingham manager Steve Evans says 'he had a chuckle' about speculation linking him to the Doncaster Rovers managerial vacancy. (Doncaster Free Press)

Oliver Norburn has ended speculation surrounding his future after penning a new deal with Shrewsbury Town. (Shropshire Star)

Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan has confirmed the club are chasing UCD defender Liam Scales - but denies a deal is imminent. (Bristol Live)

MK Dons will not be signing defender Troy Brown following his release from boss Paul Tisdale's former club Exeter City. (MK Citizen)

Leyton Orient have rejected a £300,000 offer from Tottenham for defender Dan Happe. He is also wanted by Leeds United, Leicester City and Norwich. (The Sun)