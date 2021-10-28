FA fine and suspend Crawley Town kit manager for two games

The FA have suspended Crawley Town kit manager Marcus Doyle from the ground for two matches and fined him £900. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

An FA spokesperson said: "Crawley Town FC's Marcus Doyle has been suspended from the ground for two matches and fined £900 following a breach of FA Rule E3.

"The Crawley Town FC kit manager admitted his behaviour in or around the tunnel area following the end of the EFL League Two fixture against Exeter City FC on Tuesday 19 October 2021 amounted to improper conduct but denied that it amounted to violent conduct.

"However the independent Regulatory Commission found the violent conduct element of the charge proven."