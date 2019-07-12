FA Trophy and FA Vase draws - and who our sides will face

The fixtures for the extra-preliminary and preliminary rounds of the FA Trophy, as well as the first and second qualifying rounds of the FA Vase have been confirmed this (Friday) afternoon.
The extra-preliminary round of the FA Trophy will be played on Saturday September 28. The draw for ours sides in north Sussex is as follows:
Ramsgate v Haywards Heath Town
Chichester City v Three Bridges
The FA Trophy preliminary round matches will take place on October 12. The draw for our sides is as follows:
Burgess Hill Town v Phoenix Sports
Hullbridge Sports/Barton Rovers v Chichester City/Three Bridges
Ramsgate/Haywards Heath Town v Bracknell Town/Cogleshall Town
The FA Vase's first qualifying round ties will be held on Saturday August 31. The draw for our teams is as follows:
AFC Varndeanians v Loxwood
Southwick v Billingshurst
Crawley Down Gatwick v East Preston
Meridian VP v Hassocks
Midhurst & Easebourne v Alfold
Storrington v Knaphill
Lingfield v Horley Town
Peacehaven & Telscombe v Steyning Town
Bagshot v Broadbridge Heath
The second qualifying round of the FA Vase will be played on Saturday September 14. The draw is as follows:
Crawley Down Gatwick/East Preston v Rochester United/Mile Oak
Midhurst & Easebourne/Alfold v Shoreham/Crowborough Atheltic
Meridian VP/Hassocks v Lingfield/Horley Town
Erith & Belvedere/Fire United v Oakwood
Sporting Club Thamesmead/Sutton Athletic v Southwick/Billingshurst
Storrington/Knaphill v Littlehampton Town/Tunbridge Wells
Peacehaven & Telscombe/Steyning Town v AFC Spelthorne/Spelthorne Sports
Punjab United/Selsey v AFC Varndeanians/Broadbridge Heath