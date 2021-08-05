Former Portsmouth keeper and Gillingham defender move to Burgess Hill Town

The Hillians have swooped for goalkeeper Taylor Seymour and defender Marvin Hamilton.

Seymour joins from League One outfit Portsmouth, while Hamilton has arrived from Hill’s Isthmian South East and Sussex rivals Whitehawk.

The 22-year-old stopper is a graduate of Lewes’ academy and featured twice for the Rooks in cup matches during the 2019-20 campaign.

Taylor Seymour (centre) comes on in the second half during the EFL Trophy match between Peterborough United and Portsmouth. Picture by Nigel Keene/Pro Sports Images Ltd

Seymour was between the sticks for Lewes’ 5-2 win over Three Bridges in the Sussex Senior Cup, and the Rooks’ 2-0 victory against Sevenoaks Town in the Velocity Trophy.

He made his professional debut with Pompey in a heavy 5-1 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Peterborough United in January.

Recently capped Sri Lanka international Hamilton brings a wealth of experience to the Hill back line.

The 32-year-old made 33 appearances for Whitehawk after joining the club from Eastbourne Borough in 2019. The central defender has also spent time at clubs such as Folkestone Invicta, Dartford, Margate and Haringey Borough.

Hamilton began his career at Gillingham in 2007 and has spent some time playing abroad.

The Sri Lankan moved to Cypriot club APEP in 2010, making 26 appearances and scoring five goals in his one season at the club.

The defender boasted a formidable goalscoring record for Australian outfits Southern Stars and Albany Creek in 2013.

He struck four goals in five games for Southern Stars, before hitting five in eight for Albany Creek.

Both Seymour and Hamilton made their debuts in Hill’s 1-0 home defeat to Horsham last Tuesday.

Lee Harding’s 74th minute strike saw the Hillians lose their unbeaten pre-season record.

But Tuesday saw Burgess Hill Town record an excellent 1-0 home triumph over a Brighton & Hove Albion XI.

Daniel Akinwunmi was brought down in the box on 38 minutes, and Max Miller duly dispatched the penalty.